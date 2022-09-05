The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra with its final installment, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2” in concert. Justin Freer conducts the orchestra in performing Alexandre Desplat’s score live from “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2” while the film plays in high definition on Powell Hall’s big screen.
Concerts are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
Nominated for a Grammy Award and winner of the BMI Film & TV Award and World Soundtrack Award for Best Score, Oscar-winning composer Desplat creates an epic and emotional finale that pays tribute to not only John Williams’ familiar themes, but also Nicholas Hooper’s mournful work in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.”
Continuing the film series, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will perform Bernard Herrmann’s suspenseful score to “Psycho” live on Sunday, Oct. 30.
An adventure 65 million years in the making, the orchestra will also perform the legendary score to “Jurassic Park,” bringing childlike wonder — and dinosaurs — to the big screen at Powell Hall. Enjoy this classic Steven Spielberg film on Nov. 4, 5 and 6.
Buddy the Elf was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised among Santa’s elves. This holiday season, Buddy travels to New York with a live symphony orchestra. Experience composer John Debney’s wonderful score with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra as the full film plays on the big screen. Celebrate the holidays with “Elf” in concert Dec. 29 and 30.
Kick off 2023 right with “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in concert. The orchestra performs John Williams’ iconic score and transport audiences to a galaxy far, far away Feb. 3, 4 and 5, 2023.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting slso.org or calling the Box Office at 314-534-1700. A full concert calendar is available at slso.org or on the SLSO’s mobile app available for iOS or Android.