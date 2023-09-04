“The course of true love never did run smooth...” — especially when it’s mixed up with misguided parents, meddling fairies, misapplied love potions, and a half-man/half-donkey/100% fool. William Shakespeare’s hilarious rom-com of mismatched lovers and feuding fairies hits the stage at the Robert G. Reim Theater at the Kirkwood Community Center, 111 S. Geyer Road, Sept. 29 through Oct. 7.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is brought to audiences courtesy of St. Louis Shakespeare’s 37th season. The company was founded in 1984 to professionally produce and perform the plays of Shakespeare and other dramatic classics for the St. Louis area. It is one of only seven professional companies nationwide to have produced Shakespeare’s entire canon.
Learn more about St. Louis Shakespeare and purchase tickets at stlshakespeare.org.