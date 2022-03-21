The St. Louis Shakespeare Festival recently announced the lineup for its 2022 season — the biggest season in the festival’s history.
The 22nd Shakespeare in the Park production will be comedy “Much Ado About Nothing.” Originally slated for 2020, the production will start performances in Forest Park’s Shakespeare Glen on Wednesday, June 1, with opening night set for Friday, June 3, at 8 p.m. The show continues through June 26, with festival favorite Bruce Longworth returning for the fifth time as director.
“Shakespeare in the Park has always been about joyfully gathering as a community. Keeping it free and open means that it truly is for everyone,” said Tom Ridgely, producing artistic director. “It will have been almost three years since we were able to freely invite all of St. Louis to hear one of these gorgeous stories. Now finally, and fully, it’s back.”
“Much Ado About Nothing” is one of Shakespeare’s most popular and enduring comedies. The central characters, Beatrice and Benedick, are thorny, intelligent, witty and hopelessly bad at love. A battle royale ensues in a hilarious attempt to resist their overpowering mutual attraction that makes “Much Ado” such a timeless story of romance, suspicion and restoration.
“Much Ado is Shakespeare’s reminder that loving relationships are what life is all about,” Ridgely said. “It also happens to be the blueprint for just about every romantic comedy that’s come since. It’s a celebration of love, and that’s exactly what we’ll be throwing every night in the Glen: a great big party for love.”
Additional Events
The festival is partnering with Cinema St. Louis May 19-21 to present the first Shakespeare Movie Weekend in the Glen, with three free nights of Shakespeare-inspired films for all ages. The lineup includes “10 Things I Hate About You,” “The Lion King” and “Theatre of Blood.”
The festival’s 20-year-old touring program returns for the second time as the free and outdoor public park tour, TourCo throughout Missouri and Illinois with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” This 90-minute highly musical afro-futurist adaptation will play in 24 different locations Aug. 2-27 starting on opening night at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis.
Shakespeare in the Streets, the internationally recognized community engagement program, will take place in the historic St. Louis immigrant neighborhood of Bevo Mill. After months of community listening and partnership with the St. Louis International Institute and Oasis International, there will be three free performances of a new play and Shakespeare adaptation near the landmark intersection of Gravois Ave. and Morgan Ford Road on Sept. 22, 23 and 24.
The 22nd season will conclude with the wild and witty holiday spectacular “Q Brothers Christmas Carol” in December at the National Blues Museum. Created by the Chicago-based Q Brothers Collective, this hip-hop musical and comedic take on Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” has thrilled audiences and critics at Chicago Shakespeare Theater every holiday season since 2013 and this will be its first production outside of Chicago.
Performances for Shakespeare in the Park, TourCo and Shakespeare in the Streets are free and open to the public. Seats and blankets may be reserved or audiences may bring their own. Visit www.stlshakes.org for more information.