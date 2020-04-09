Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced yesterday that all Missouri public and charter school buildings will remain closed through the end of this school year, although learning and support services will continue through each district's last day of school.
School services are expected to continue through the last day of school in each school district as pre-established by the academic calendar approved by their local board of education. These continued services include alternative educational opportunities as well as providing much-needed meals to students who count on them.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will issue additional guidance to Missouri school leaders in the near future. In conjunction with the Governor’s Office, DESE is continuing efforts to help local school leaders by removing barriers and waiving the necessary state statutes and regulations. Additional K-12 information and guidance can be found at dese.mo.gov/COVID19.
“I want Missourians to know that our aggressive efforts to combat COVID-19 are working. Based on traffic data across the state, we know people are following the Stay Home Missouri Order, and we are very appreciative of that,” Parson said. “Missouri is in a good place right now, but we must keep up these efforts.”
The following St. Louis schools and districts are affected by the closure:
Affton; Bayless; Brentwood; Clayton; Ferguson-Florissant; Hancock Place; Hazelwood; Jennings; Kirkwood; Ladue; Lindbergh; Maplewood-Richmond Heights; Mehlville; Normandy; Parkway; Pattonville; Ritenour; Riverview Gardens; Rockwood; Special School District (SSD); Saint Louis Public Schools; University City; Valley Park; Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation; Webster Groves; St. Louis Charter Schools Confluence Academies; KIPP; St. Louis Eagle Gateway Science Academy; Lift for Life Academy High School; Lift for Life Academy Middle School and Elementary School; St. Louis Language Immersion School; Lafayette Preparatory Academy; Premier Charter School; NorthSide Community School; Hawthorn Leadership for Girls; City Garden Montessori; The Biome; LaSalle Middle; Carondelet Leadership Academy; The Soulard School; Kairos; The Arch.