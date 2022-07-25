St. Louis ENT Health, the physician practice of board-certified otolaryngologists Sean Bailey MD FACS, Rebecca Brandsted MD, Fred Pugliano MD FACS, and Tara Ramachandra MD, recently opened their new office at 1001 South Kirkwood Road.
The practice was previously located in Kirkwood at the former St. Joseph Hospital location. When the hospital closed, they moved to offices in Sunset Hills and at St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, but are happy to return to Kirkwood.
In addition to providing ear, nose and throat medical services for both adults and children, St. Louis ENT Health offers full-service audiology along with hearing aid sales and service, allergy care and sinus imaging. Patients like the one-stop convenience of having testing, care and treatment all in one visit.
“Our new, spacious state-of-the-art office allows us to better serve our patients’ needs at a convenient, central location,” says Fred Pugliano MD, FACS, St. Louis ENT otolaryngologist and member of Sound Health’s Board of Managers.
St. Louis ENT Health is part of Sound Health Services, the largest independent otolaryngology group in the St. Louis region.
The Kirkwood office is now the primary location for Drs. Bailey, Brandsted, and Pugliano while the Creve Coeur office continues to be the primary office for Dr. Ramachandra, who is dual board-certified in Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and focuses her care on reconstructive and cosmetic facial plastic surgery. Audiologists Allison Love Au.D. and Anna Neimer Au.D. provide hearing testing and hearing aid services for new and existing patients at both locations.
To learn more about St. Louis ENT Health or to schedule an appointment with one of the doctors, call 314-965-9184 or visit www.soundhealthservices.com.
Kirkwood: 1001 S. Kirkwood Rd. - Suite 320
Creve Coeur: 10448 Old Olive Street Rd. - Suite 250
314-965-9184 • www.soundhealthservices.com