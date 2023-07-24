As its name suggests, St. Louis ENT Health is a hometown business having opened its first office in Kirkwood more than 20 years ago. Still locally owned and operated, the providers at St. Louis ENT Health are eager to serve adults and children in the community who are in need of ear, nose and throat care.
St. Louis ENT’s board-certified otolaryngologists Sean Bailey MD FACS, Rebecca Brandsted MD, and Fred Pugliano MD FACS welcome nurse practitioner, Rachel Schoelch FNP-C, to their Kirkwood practice. With the addition of Rachel, both adult and pediatric patients can be seen sooner for immediate needs with same-day and next-day general ENT appointments now available. As a nurse practitioner, Rachel is an advanced level professional who makes medical diagnoses and dispenses medical treatment under the direction of the ENT physicians.
With fall allergy season just around the corner, it’s not too early to get evaluated and tested if you are experiencing any allergy symptoms. St. Louis ENT Health provides state of the art testing, immunotherapy options and patient education tailored to your specific allergies to help you get relief.
St. Louis ENT Health’s full-service audiology department helps patients hear better. In-house diagnostic hearing tests are available to determine the level of hearing loss. The experienced audiologists then customize a hearing aid solution appropriate to the level of hearing loss to ensure success.
To schedule an appointment with a St. Louis ENT Health provider, call 314-965-9184 or visit www.soundhealthservices.com.
1001 S. Kirkwood Rd. - Suite 320
Corner of Big Bend & South Kirkwood Road
314-965-9184 • www.soundhealthservices.com