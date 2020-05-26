The St. Louis County Department of Public Health recently advised people who traveled to Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day Weekend to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The advisory was issued after reports that many St. Louisans did not follow social distancing procedures over Memorial Day weekend. In a press release, the county health department cited "recent news reports" indicating that many St. Louis travelers did not follow protective practices over the holiday.
On May 25, the St. Louis County Health Department issued a travel advisory applying to anyone who traveled to Lake of the Ozarks or other locations last weekend and did not follow social distancing measures, including remaining six feet apart from other individuals and wearing face coverings.
“This reckless behavior endangers countless people and risks setting us back substantially from the progress we have made in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said. “I encourage everyone to follow the department of public health advisory to determine a safe path forward in the workplace.”
According to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, any person who has travelled and engaged in this behavior should self-quarantine for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result for COVID-19. As all current county health department guidance recommend that employers screen employees for health risks, employers should also consider adding a question related to recent travels and social distancing behaviors.