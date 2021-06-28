It is very sad, shocking and disappointing that the St. Louis County Transportation Department does not have an American Disabilities Act (ADA) transition plan in place.
The American Disabilities Act was passed in 1990 as a civil rights law to prohibit communities across the United States from discriminating against disabled individuals. It’s 31 years later, and St. Louis County doesn’t have an ADA Transition Plan in place.
So much for NOT discriminating against disabled individuals in St. Louis County. Why is St. Louis County exacerbating the challenges for disabled individuals by not having an ADA transition plan in place when the American Disabilities Act was passed 31 years ago?
A national published study found broad political support for local government compliance with ADA requirements for walkable and accessible sidewalks. Almost 58% of adults believe it is very important for local governments to achieve compliance, and 64.9% indicated that it was very important for local schools to have safe sidewalks to prevent injuries to children.
This sentiment carries over to vote intentions and evaluation of local spending, as 71.2% of citizens reported that they are either much or somewhat more likely to support candidates who would fix sidewalk trip hazards, and 84.7% believe it is very or somewhat important to spend taxpayer money to fund safe and walkable sidewalks.
Michael Carmody
Kirkwood