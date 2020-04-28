The majority of St. Louis County parks and trails are reopening today, Tuesday, April 28.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page made the announcement at a press conference Tuesday morning at Creve Coeur Park. Thirty-three of the county parks reopened, but 21 still remain closed.
At the parks that are reopening, there are still social distancing guidelines in place and the county is taking several steps to keep the parks safe for visitors:
• Park restrooms, indoor facilities, sports courts, shelters, exercise stations, playgrounds and skate parks will remain closed.
• The Tails and Trails Dog Park and the Creve Coeur Park Soccer Complex will remain closed.
• Lone Elk will be open to drive-thru traffic only.
• Park rangers will continue monitoring parks and enforcing park rules. Initially, rangers will be assisted by other St. Louis County Park staff at several locations as park ambassadors to remind visitors not to gather and remain socially distant.
• Signs with social distancing reminders will be placed around par.k
• Most loop trails will be converted to one-way trails to allow for more social distancing and reduce trail congestion.
• All programs, activities, events and rentals (regardless of size) are canceled through at least Friday, May 15.
Page stressed that to reopen — and keep parks and trails open — the county needs help from citizens. Those who choose to visit a park are asked to do so responsibility and while social distancing at the park. The county asks residents to:
• Stay home if you are sick
• Keep six feet of distance from anyone in the park who you do not live with
• Use common sense and avoid crowded or congested areas of trails and parks
• Consider visiting a different park or coming back at an off-peak time if a park is too crowded
• To report a lack of social distancing, call the park watch hotline at 314-615-4733
The following St. Louis County parks and trails have reopened (as of Tuesday, April 28):
• Bee Tree
• Bella Fontaine
• Blake C Snyder Memorial
• Buder
• Butler Lake
• Castlepoint
• Cliff Cave
• Champ
• Creve Coeur
• Faust
• Fort Belle Fontaine George Winter
• Grant’s Trail
• Greensfelder
• Jefferson Barracks
• Laumeier Sculpture Park
• Lemay
• Lone Elk (drive-through only)
• Love
• Lower Meramec
• McDonnell
• Ohlendorf West Queeny
• Sherman Beach
• Simpson
• Sioux Passage
• Spanish Lake
• St. Vincent
• Suson
• Tilles
• Unger
• Veterans Memorial
• West Tyson
The following St. Louis County parks and trails will remain closed:
• Antire
• Bissell House
• Black Forest
• Bohrer
• Bright
• Classe
• Ebsworth Endicott
• Hunter’s Ford
• King
• Kinloch
• Larimore
• Mackenzie
• Mathilda-Welmering Memorial
• Ohlendorf
• Robert Winter
• Schaefer Bend
• St. George
• Sylvan Springs
• Widman
More details about which parks are open and closed is available on the county’s website at www.stlouisco.com/parks.