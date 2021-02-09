St. Louis County reports that while it is prepared to provide vaccines to at least 5,000 people per week, efforts have stalled due to a lack of vaccine supply from the state.
The state had previously announced it would provide weekly supplies of the vaccine, but St. Louis County is now entering its third week without a new supply from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
County officials report that an agreement was reached on Monday, Feb. 8, with local hospital groups to receive 1,950 doses later this week.
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is scheduled to run out of vaccine doses on Wednesday, Feb. 9. Unless more vaccine is made available from Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the broad community access to the vaccine that St. Louis County provides may have to be paused.
“St. Louis County continues to be uncertain when and whether it will receive vaccine doses,” said St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page. “This makes it incredibly difficult to plan a distribution network and effectively communicate with those who have signed up and are anxiously awaiting an appointment.”
“More importantly,” added Page, “it puts at further risk the population DPH serves, including people who are uninsured or underinsured, people who do not have a primary care physician, and others who are uniquely at-risk and vulnerable to COVID-19. Many of the people who need the vaccine the most simply will not have access to the vaccine.”
Last week, St. Louis County expanded its vaccination operation, opening four additional sites for a total of five. The county now offers vaccinations at John C. Murphy Heath Center in Berkeley, the Florissant Valley campus of St. Louis Community College in Ferguson, and the fire districts in Affton, Eureka and Mehlville.
As a result, last week alone, the St. Louis County Department of Health was able to vaccinate about 5,100 people. That is significantly higher than the 2,500 vaccinated during the previous week.
“Unfortunately, we have not received any vaccine from the state the past two weeks and the county found out this morning it will not receive any vaccine from the state this week,” Page said.