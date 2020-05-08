St. Louis County Library will provide free books to families attending drive-thru meal service starting Monday, May 11 at 10 a.m. Each family will receive a bag containing three new books — one for pre-K readers, one for elementary aged readers and one for teen readers. The books are intended for families to keep; they do not need to be returned to the library. Supplies are limited.
The books were donated by a number of local agencies, including the St. Louis County Library Foundation, The Opportunity Trust, Gateway Regional YMCA, Literacy Initiative, Missouri Humanities and Ready Readers.
The books will be distributed during SLCL’s drive-thru meals program at the following branches from 10 a.m. - noon, each Monday and Wednesday, while supplies last:
- Bridgeton Trails Branch, 3455 McKelvey Road
- Florissant Valley Branch, 195 New Florissant Road
- Indian Trails Branch, 8400 Delport Drive
- Jamestown Bluffs Branch, 4153 N. Highway 67
- Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Boulevard
- Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Road
- Prairie Commons Branch, 915 Utz Lane
- Rock Road Branch, 10267 St. Charles Rock Road
- Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Road
For more information about the book distribution or drive-thru meals program, please contact Jennifer McBride, Communications Manager at jmcbride@slcl.org.