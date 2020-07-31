St. Louis County Library has returned to curbside only service as of Wednesday, July 29. All library buildings will be closed to the public until further notice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Book drops will remain open.
All 20 SLCL locations will offer contact free curbside pick-up for patrons to retrieve books, movies and other library materials. Patrons will also be able to request and pick up print-outs. All SLCL branches continue to offer password-free wi-fi that can be accessed from the parking lots. Details about using curbside service are available at www.slcl.org/curbside.
Curbside hours effective Wednesday, July 29: Monday - Thursday from 1 - 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 1 - 5 p.m.
Employees at all SLCL locations follow CDC and St. Louis County safety guidelines including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, quarantining returned materials for 96 hours, and following enhanced cleaning procedures.
Drive-thru meals from Operation Food Search, and emergency diapers and period products from the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank, along with other items like STEM and Outdoor learning kits will continue to be offered in the parking lots of select SLCL branches. Visit www.slcl.org for details.
St. Louis County Library has been working in conjunction with Municipal Library Consortium Directors to make coordinated decisions in the best interests of the public. Check individual library websites for more information.
Ongoing COVID-19 updates will be shared on the St. Louis County Library website and on the Library’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.