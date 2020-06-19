St. Louis County Library will open all 20 branches with limited capacity and services on Friday, June 19. Visits will be limited to 60 minutes per patron. Patrons 9 years and older will be required to wear a mask to enter the library. Free masks will be available to patrons who do not have one.
Library Director Kristen Sorth said, "We are so happy to welcome our patrons back to our St. Louis County Library branches. We will be smiling behind our masks and we know our patrons will be too."
Hours of operation for all SLCL branches effective June 19 are Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Friday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Additional safety measures:
- Maximum occupancy is restricted per location.
- All library usage will be limited to a maximum of 60 minutes.
- Limited numbers of computers available .
- Computer usage will be limited to a maximum of 45 minutes.
- Other than chairs at computer tables, there will be no seating for patrons.
- Copying, scanning, faxing, and retrieval of printouts will be performed by employees on behalf of patrons.
- Public restroom access will be limited to one patron at a time.
- Discovery Zones will remain closed.
- In-person History and Genealogy services will be offered by appointment only. Other History and Genealogy services will be offered via email, phone, and virtually.
Curbside service will continue to be available. This contact-free service allows patrons to reserve and pick up books, movies at all 20 SLCL locations. Curbside hours are Monday through Thursday from 1 - 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 1 - 5 p.m. Patrons will be notified via email with instructions on how to pick up their holds using curbside service.
Book drops at all 20 St. Louis County Library locations reopened to the public on May 26. Patrons may return books, music and movies to the book drops. Larger items such as musical instruments, puzzles, telescopes, Sci-finders kits and binoculars can be returned inside the branch starting June 19.
SLCL will continue providing drive-thru meals, emergency diapers and period products at select branches.
Visit www.slcl.org for additional details about SLCL’s reopening plans.