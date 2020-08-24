St. Louis County Library will launch a new online tutoring program starting Aug. 24. The program is part of the Digital Equity Initiative, announced in July by St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page.
Tutor.com connects students in grades K-12 with live tutors in a safe and secure online classroom. The service is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Students can access academic tutoring, homework help and test prep assistance. Resources are also available for early college students, adult learners and job seekers.
Anyone with a valid St. Louis County Library card can use tutor.com. Individuals can apply for a card online while library branches are closed by visiting www.slcl.org/content/library-cards. More details about tutor.com is available at www.slcl.org/tutor.
Students across the region are navigating new and virtual learning environments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through tutor.com, they can access unlimited, live, one-on-one tutoring in hundreds of subjects, along with practice quizzes and video lessons. Students may also upload a writing or math homework assignment 24/7 to receive tutor feedback. Tutor.com offers Princeton Review test preparation for the ACT, SAT, AP, and graduate school exams. Many resources are available 24/7.
St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced on July 23 that he would designate $4 million in federal CARES Act funding to the St. Louis County Library to establish a Digital Equity Initiative to help young people continue their education virtually. The funds are being used to provide Chromebooks, wi-fi hotspots, and virtual tutoring services via tutor.com to students and school districts in St. Louis County.
To learn more about tutor.com at St. Louis County Library, visit www.slcl.org/tutor.