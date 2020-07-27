Local musicians are invited to submit their work to St. Louis County Library’s Listen Up STL collection in September. The collection gives artists in the St. Louis area a platform to make their music available to a wider audience via the Library’s website. Any St. Louis area musician with original music of any genre is encouraged to participate. Musicians can submit their work starting August 1-31 at www.slcl.org/listen-up-stl.
Listen Up STL began in 2016, when local artists were invited to submit their work for the first time. The collection now features over 190 albums representing a variety of genres including rock, jazz, blues, gospel and country. Musicians who participate in Listen Up STL make their music available electronically to SLCL’s approximately 355,000 active cardholders.
Additional information about Listen Up STL can be found at www.slcl.org/listen-up-stl or by calling 314-994-3300.