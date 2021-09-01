After much debate, several contentious meetings and votes, and weeks of back and forth, it seems that St. Louis County officials have come to a consensus on the mask mandate — at least for now.
“Our message is now clear: Wear your mask to fight the virus, and get vaccinated when you are eligible,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and council members said in a joint statement issued on Friday, Aug. 27.
The St. Louis County Council passed a resolution that same day supporting the county’s mask mandate, and the county’s legal counsel has asked a judge to lift the injunction currently blocking the county from enforcing the mandate.
Page, along with St. Louis County Council Chairwoman Rita Heard Days and Councilwomen Shalonda Webb, Lisa Clancy and Kelli Dunaway voted in favor of the resolution supporting the mask mandate.
“Their votes (today) remove any lingering confusion about the status of the county’s health order,” Page said after the approval of the resolution.
Even though the resolution passed, it lacks a mask mandate — which means it lacks enforceability. It does not allow for criminal penalties or enforcement for those who fail to wear a mask.
Page reiterated that the resolution only expresses support for the order, which the county hopes will encourage more people to wear masks. He added that it will be up to the court to decide its impact on the public health order.
Chairwoman Heard Days stressed that it will take more than simple solutions to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To be clear, Councilwoman Webb and I strongly believe that masks are effective, and that people must wear them in order to defeat this virus. In addition to masking, we seek a broader, more comprehensive plan that focuses first on vaccinations to slow and stop the infection rate.”
Heard Days and Webb have submitted a $50 million plan to the council that includes increasing vaccination rates and addresses some of the health care issues that communities in the county face that have led to elevated instances of COVID-19.
As of Monday, Aug. 30, At a press conference on Monday, Aug. 30, St. Louis County’s vaccination rate of 48.4% exceeds the statewide rate of 44.8%, but is still behind public health targets.
County officials continue to urge residents to get vaccinated and wear masks in public places to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The St. Louis Department of Public Health is offering several opportunities to get vaccinated across St. Louis County, and major pharmacy chains also offer free vaccinations at multiple area locations. To find a location and more information about how to get vaccinated, visit ReviveSTL.com.