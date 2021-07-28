Despite the St. Louis County Council’s vote Tuesday night to end the county’s recently reinstated mask mandate, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Wednesday morning the mandate still stands.
Emotions ran high at Tuesday’s meeting, during which more than 40 residents spoke for nearly two hours — the overwhelming majority blasting Page and the county’s health officials for putting a mask mandate in place the day prior. The large crowd in the council chambers erupted in cheers after the council voted 5-2 to end the mandate, which went into effect on Monday, July 26, and requires residents to wear a mask indoors in public places regardless of vaccination status.
Despite the vote to strike it down, Page said Wednesday that the mask mandate didn’t require council approval and is still in effect.
“Public health orders have to be adjudicated in court and that’s where this is — until then, it stands,” Page said during a press conference Wednesday morning, noting the county’s previous mask mandates and health orders have been upheld in court.
The mandate, which also encourages both unvaccinated and vaccinated people to wear face coverings in crowded outdoor spaces, also applies to those in the city of St. Louis. Page, along with St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones, announced the mandate last week amid a surge of new COVID-19 infections and an increasing number of hospitalizations in the area.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a suit on Monday, July 26, against St. Louis County and the city of St. Louis for reimposing the mask mandate.
“This continued government overreach is unacceptable and unconstitutional, especially in the face of a widely available vaccine ... I will continue to fight this seemingly unending control and intrusion on peoples’ lives,” Schmitt said.
Page acknowledged the lawsuit, but reiterated that it will have to be worked out in court — and that county and city residents need to mask up and get vaccinated in the meantime.
“Citizens should wear masks — it’s what the CDC says to do, it’s what the American Academy of Pediatrics says to do — especially because of the children under 12 who cannot yet get vaccinated,” he said. “Wearing a mask is easy to do, and it saves lives.”
Page said the county’s previous mask mandates — and compliance by most residents — are the reason why St. Louis County has been able to keep a handle on COVID-19 cases.
“For the past 18 months, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health has made some difficult decisions,” he said. “The reason why St. Louis County is in a better place is because the community followed those orders. The vast majority of people in our community want to do what they can to help protect themselves and other people.”
But Page said the county’s earlier progress has been undone as the Delta variant of the virus surges throughout the state, hospitalizations are on the rise and vaccination rates have stalled.
When the county lifted its mask mandate two months ago, an average of 40 people were being diagnosed with the virus each day. The current average in the county is now more than five times that at 218 diagnoses per day.
At the same time cases are increasing, vaccination rates have stalled. Missouri has a below-average vaccination rate with 47.4% of people having received at least one vaccination shot, which is about 9% below the national average. St. Louis County’s partial vaccination rate is currently 51%, but just 41% of those who reside in the city of St. Louis have received the vaccine.
“Vaccinations are the best way to stop the fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19, but so far, not enough people have been vaccinated,” St. Louis County Health Director Faisal Khan said.
Page added that vaccinations will remain the county’s focus.
“Until more people get vaccinated, we all must continue doing what we can to protect ourselves and others,” he said.
Those who have not yet been vaccinated are encouraged to visit revivestl.com to find and schedule a free vaccination appointment.
Officials backed up their plea for more vaccinations with the most recent data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, which showed that as of Monday morning, the average hospital bed capacity across St. Louis’ four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital) was at 89%. The intensive care units were at 77% of their total staffed bed capacity.
“If our region doesn’t work together to protect one another, we could see spikes that overwhelm our hospital and public health systems,” said Fredrick Echols, acting health director for the city of St. Louis.