St. Louis County voters have the opportunity to cast an absentee vote in person right now.
Voters who have one of the seven broad reasons for voting absentee can do so until Nov. 2 at the Board of Election Commissioners in St. Ann or at one of the four satellite absentee voting locations in the county:
The North County Recreation Complex, 2577 Redman Ave. in Black Jack; the South County Government Center, 4546 Lemay Ferry Road in Mehlville; the West County Government Center, 74 Clarkson Wilson Center in Chesterfield; and the Mid-County Library, 7821 Maryland Ave. in Clayton.
Times are Friday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.