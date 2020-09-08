On Sept. 4, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health released new data showing the impact of COVID-19 in St. Louis County schools. The information was derived from reports from and discussions with individual schools and school districts.
The data below includes K-12 schools, both public and private, that reported to DPH a positive case and/or a contact among staff or students from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31.
Thirty-nine students tested positive for COVID-19. Among these:
- At least 23 resulted in school-related exposures to staff, students, or both. These exposures resulted in over 325 students and staff members being placed on quarantine.
- The remaining students tested positive for COVID-19, but without any school-related exposure or transmission to staff or students.
- The majority of cases were among middle and high school students.
Thirty-four staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Among these:
- At least 14 resulted in school-related exposures to staff, students, or both. These exposures resulted in more than 120 students and staff members being placed in quarantine.
- The remaining staff members tested positive for COVID-19, but without any school-related exposure or transmission to staff or students.
More than 200 students and staff were required to quarantine after exposure to positive cases that were not school-related. The majority of these missed in-school instruction, activities, or work due to their quarantine.
At this time, the DPH is still looking into how many secondary cases resulted from school-related transmission.
The information is included in a new biweekly report on COVID-19 in St. Louis County posted on stlcorona.com.