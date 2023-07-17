Members of Missouri Tax Relief Now expressed disappointment Tuesday night after the St. Louis County Council put a measure to freeze senior homeowners’ property taxes on hold. Still, members say they aren’t giving up.
The tax relief group felt confident after Gov. Mike Parson recently signed legislation known as SB190 to allow counties to freeze property taxes for seniors when they are old enough to receive Social Security. Earlier on Tuesday, Missouri Tax Relief Now members insisted it had the council votes for passage.
“We were confident, but then Council Members Rita Days and Shalonda Webb backed away from it,” said Dennis Ganahl, co-founder of Missouri Tax Relief Now. “We have a council that gives lip service to helping seniors, but then they don’t come through. So, we went home.
“We are not giving up though,” added Ganahl. “The county council is going to hear from unhappy seniors, and then they can decide to adopt the relief bill and tailor it to their liking. Or, they can do nothing and we’ll put this on the county ballot for voters in 2024.”
Ganahl said his group has the network, the supporters and voters to pass the measure. He said getting voter signatures to put the issue on the ballot in 2024 won’t be difficult given the popularity of the cause.
Missouri Tax Relief Now members said they appreciate the support from St. Louis County Council Members Dennis Hancock, who represents the Kirkwood area, and Mark Harder, who represents the Chesterfield area.
“I’ve heard from hundreds of seniors who are in serious jeopardy of losing their homes or having to decide which bills get paid and which don’t because their taxes have risen so much, but their income is fixed,” Harder said.
Webster Groves and Kirkwood residents have a long history of fighting property tax hikes, which can be especially hard on seniors on fixed incomes. Some senior citizens claim they’ve had to move out of their communities because of reassessment and resulting tax hikes.
On Tuesday, seniors pleaded for tax relief at an afternoon public hearing in Clayton. A common theme was the possibility of being taxed out of their property.
Ganahl said residents in the Kirkwood and Webster Groves area are among the most active in his organization. He described Missouri Tax Relief Now as a grassroots citizens group that lobbied the legislature for passage of SB190, then the governor to sign it, then for the St. Louis County Council to implement it.
“Seniors are struggling with inflation, higher health care costs and ever-increasing real estate taxes, which are based on unrealized capital gains,” said Ganahl. “It is critical to give seniors tax relief which allows them to stay in their homes.
“We appreciate County Councilman Mark Harder’s leadership to make St. Louis County the first county to implement SB190,” added Ganahl. “We’ll take this momentum to every county in Missouri.”
Tax Freeze Opposition
The proposed freeze on property taxes for senior homeowners has some formidable critics. Local government jurisdictions are coping with tight budgets to pay for services, and argue that a tax freeze for seniors will make matters worse.
The Missouri School Boards Association and the Missouri Association of Counties lobbied against the statehouse bill and urged Gov. Parson not to sign it. Now that Parson has signed the bill, those organizations are taking the fight to counties across the state.
School districts contend they would be especially hard hit by the freeze. Some counties also say the legislation is not framed precisely enough to implement.
The Show-Me Institute has criticized the proposed freeze on property taxes for senior homeowners. David Stokes, municipal policy director for the conservative institute, has been particularly critical.
Stokes said the freeze will put more of a tax burden on struggling young people, rather than older people who can afford it. Data from the Federal Reserve shows those ages 65 to 74 have the highest net worth of any age group.
Stokes said the freeze is just about “as dumb as exempting lottery winners from income taxes.” Stokes added that there are problems in enabling the legislation, as it says seniors have to be eligible for Social Security to qualify.
“Does that include Social Security spousal benefits for people who themselves are not senior citizens yet?” asked Stokes. “Are teachers not eligible for this program? Some St. Louis County teachers are not in the Social Security program.”
According to Stokes, these are just two flaws in the state legislation that are repeated in St. Louis County Council Bill 114. Ganahl of Missouri Tax Relief Now refutes the objections by Stokes.
Ganahl said any minor glitches in the legislation can be ironed out. He also said that the wealth most seniors have accrued is by their home ownership. It can only be realized if they sell their homes, but then they have to have some place to live.
“Seniors have to have some place to live, and now they are being taxed out of their homes,” Ganahl said. “It gets worse with every reassessment and the resulting tax hikes. It’s even worse now with inflation.
“David Stokes and the Show-Me Institute are just plain wrong, especially about seniors being so wealthy,” added Ganahl. “Senior citizens lose 56% of their purchasing power from the time they retire to when they pass. And they’ve worked all their lives, only to be taxed out of their homes.”