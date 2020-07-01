An order that goes into effect beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, July 3, requires all St. Louis county and city residents to wear face coverings in public in an attempt to halt the spread of COVID-19.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page alerted the public to this decision on Wednesday, July 1. St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson made her announcement the same day via Facebook Live. The move comes right before the Fourth of July weekend.
The official county order sites "substantial scientific evidence" demonstrating that "one of the most effective protections to decrease the transmission of COVID-19 as people interact is to increase the use of face coverings."
Face coverings must be worn by anyone over the age of 9 years in any "business or public accommodation," whether indoors or outdoors. They must also be worn in any public space when non-family members are within a six-foot distance. Although children ages 3-9 are not required to wear face coverings when in public, parents are strongly encouraged to have their children do so.
The order does not apply when eating, in the water at a public pool or when exercising, nor does it apply to those with health conditions that make wearing a mask dangerous.
Businesses are required to post notices regarding the necessity of face coverings to enter. Businesses are also authorized to deny entry to anyone who refuses to wear a face mask.
