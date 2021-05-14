St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones announced new health guidelines at a press conference on Friday, May 14, in light of the new mask guidelines recently released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The St. Louis County and St. Louis City guidelines align with the CDC's announcement on Thursday, May 13, stating that people who are at least two weeks out from their final vaccine against COVID-19 may shed masks when in public and in small groups of other vaccinated people. Individuals are still required to wear masks in some situations, such as when traveling by plane or other public transportation.
At Friday's press conference, Page and Jones explained that businesses within St. Louis County and the city of St. Louis may still require patrons to wear masks when entering stores or restaurants, and that individuals should respect such restrictions. Businesses are permitted to inquire about vaccine status, though there is currently no system in place to verify this information.
“I would hope that they would ask because if you’re fully vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask — that’s the CDC guidance,” said Jones. “We don’t want to turn this into a ‘show me your papers’ situation. We’ll have to trust what people tell us.”
The CDC contines to advise people who are not vaccinated to continue to wear a mask in public — and get vaccinated.
The COVID-10 vaccine is now available for all residents age 12 and up. Jones and Page urged citizens to vaccinate their children and receive the vaccine themselves if they have not already done so. Vaccines are now widely available, with walk-in appointments available from many locations. Make an appointment online at or find a walk-up event here. Homebound residents may contact dphcovidvaccine@stlouisco.com or call 314-615-2660 to schedule an vaccine visit
Learn more about the new guidelines here.