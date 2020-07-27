In an effort to curb the climbing number of coronavirus cases in St. Louis County, County Executive Sam Page has announced several changes that include limiting gatherings to 50 people or less, rolling back occupancy rules for businesses and shutting down late-night service at bars.
Page announced the changes at a press conference Monday, July 27, on the heels of a week during which the county broke daily record highs for new COVID-19 cases on several days. St. Louis County has had the most COVID-19 cases and deaths of any county in Missouri, totaling 11,507 known cases and 636 deaths as of Monday, July 27. The county accounts for about 27% of the state's cases and more than half of the deaths, yet is about one-sixth of the state's population.
The new rules, which go into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 31, include:
- Gatherings and events will be limited to no more than 50 people. (Any group that had its plan for an event pre-approved should expect to be contacted by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to discuss specific circumstances.)
- Occupancy rules for all businesses will revert to 25% capacity, down from the previous 50% capacity they had been operating at since June 29.
- All bars must close at 10 p.m. every night, as the late night and early morning hours are times when social distancing, mask wearing and avoiding crowds are not being followed.
- The county will be finding new ways to make sure all businesses are following the new rules.
- Anyone awaiting COVID-19 test results is asked to quarantine until they receive their results. (Not all asymptomatic patients have been quarantining, but the county now strongly recommends they do so. It is recommended that employers work with employees to make quarantining possible.)
- Action will also be taken this week to ensure that all health providers are reporting COVID-19 test results in a timely manner. (Due to delays, the county issued a rapid notification order, but not all testing providers, particularly urgent care centers, are complying.)
- The county will provide safe places for teachers who need to quarantine this fall. “Teachers, virtual or in-classroom, are always important, but in a few weeks, teachers will be the new front-line workers,” Page said.
As far as what school will look like in the fall, Page has encouraged parents and families to choose virtual learning if at all possible. Some districts have already decided that students have the option of returning to classrooms in the fall, but at Monday's press conference county officials said they thought schools would be making the decision to go all virtual given the latest coronavirus statistics.
The St. Louis Pandemic Task Force weighed in on this decision and said it fully supports these changes.
“All of the COVID metrics are moving at a concerning and unsustainable rate, including increasing cases, percent positives of testing and hospital admissions,” said Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander for the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. “We must act now to avoid further spread, hospitalizations and deaths which typically follow rapid increases in cases. We must take these steps if we want to flatten the curve, get our kids back playing sports and in school full-time, as well as keep everyone safe and healthy.”
#MaskUpMondayStL
In an effort to stress the importance of masking up and maintaining proper social distancing, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health is asking residents to show everyone how they're staying safe by sharing photos on social media using the hashtag #MaskUpMondaySTL. People are encouraged to share their mask photos not just on Mondays, but any day of the week.
Think you can rock a mask? The Webster-Kirkwood Times also wants to see how readers are sporting their masks and maintaining social distancing! Submit your photos to us at info@timesnewspapers.com.