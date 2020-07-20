St. Louis comedian Nikki Glaser will be bringing late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel into her parents' home in Des Peres Tuesday night — sort of.
The world renown stand-up comedian who lives in New York and has been spending this pandemic summer at home with her parents will be guest hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Tuesday night, July 21. It airs on ABC at 11:35 ET.
Glaser, who performed several sold-out shows last month at St. Louis' Helium Comedy Club and two sold-out shows at the Parent in February, told her fans on social media that she got to choose her own guests for the show — Paris Hilton and Phoebe Robinson.
"I am beyond excited to share my obsession with these two. Plus my mom and dad are my house band for the night," Glaser wrote Monday on her Instagram account. Her father is local musician E.J. Glaser.
"And also, there's a cameo from the first celeb I ever loved," she added. "It's going to be a packed half hour. Set your DVRs!"
Glaser, who attended Kirkwood High School, has made the rounds on late-night TV talk shows before. She is the host of a daily radio show on Sirius XM Comedy Central called "You Up?" Glaser has also hosted “Not Safe” on Comedy Central and “Nikki & Sara Live” on MTV, and been one of the celebrities on ABC's popular "Dancing with the Stars." Her Netflix special, "Bangin'" debuted last year.