St. Louis Civic Orchestra announces its 74th season, filled with music, passion and artistic excellence — all completely free to attendees.
Saturday, Oct. 28, head to Kirkwood First Presbyterian Church, 100 E. Adams Ave., at 7 p.m. for music from Berlioz, Prokofiev and Thaikovsky.
Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m., Ritenour High School, 9100 St. Charles Rock Road, presents seasonal selections from Corelli, Ravel, Prokofiev and Mozart, as well as other Christmas and holiday favorites.
Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, Harris-Stowe State University’s Henry Givens Administration Building Auditorium, 3026 Laclede Ave., will host music from Barber, Read Thomas, Coleridge-Taylor and Still at 7 p.m.
Finally, on Saturday, April 27, 2024, St. Louis Civic Orchestra returns to Kirkwood First Presbyterian Church to perform the music of Mendelssohn, Saint-Saens and the Florence Frager Young Artist Competition Winners.
To Learn more about the St. Louis Civic Orchestra, visit stlco.org.