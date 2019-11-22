If you are among the untold thousands of twice-bitten St. Louis-area football fans who still seek a team to root for — four years after the Rams returned to Los Angeles and three decades after the Cardinals winged off for Arizona — you might want to stop in some Sunday afternoon at 8169 Big Bend Blvd.
The place is called Weber’s Front Row and you’ll notice immediately it has the ambiance of a standard neighborhood bar. The second thing you’ll notice is the milling sea of red Kansas City Chief jerseys and t-shirts.
The Big Red compiled one win and a tie with the Chiefs against three losses. The Rams dropped all six games they played the Chiefs while in St. Louis. But if you’re willing to overlook the rough treatment St. Louis teams have suffered at the hands of KC teams, you may want to throw in with the St. Louis Chiefs Club.
“I would like to see one day — it’ll probably never happen — the Chiefs drop the KC name and call themselves the Missouri Chiefs,” said Kendel Beard, a 54-year-old electrician who started the St. Louis Chiefs in 2008.
Reminded that the Vikings and Panthers presume to play for an entire state and the Patriots claim an entire region as their fan base, “Papachief” Beard said: “Well, there you go.”
Beard, who sports the late linebacker Derrick Thomas’ No. 58 jersey, moved to Webster Groves in 2005. He began to frequent Weber’s, where the televisions were set on Rams and Chiefs broadcasts. He often wore his jersey on Sundays and noticed a few others, along with a few Rams loyalists, flashed the Chiefs’ colors. Beard had adopted Kansas City as his team after the Cardinals left town in 1987.
“I started talking to some of them, started pushing it a little and then you’d see 10 Chiefs jerseys, then 15. That was when I talked to (bar owner) Bob Weber and said, ‘If I can get as many as 20 fans with Chiefs’ shirts in here on Sundays, will you turn the sound up on the Chiefs’ games?’ I did, and he did, and that’s where it started,” Beard said.
The St. Louis Chiefs Club draws more than 100 people to Weber’s on a typical Sunday afternoon or Monday night, with last year’s playoff games drawing 200 fans or more, Beard said.
The typical non-dues-paying “club” member is “simply a die-hard Chiefs fan,” said Beard. “Some go back as far as the Len Dawson years; some are people like me who went for the Chiefs after the Big Red and then the Rams moved. And some are Kansas City transplants. I would describe them all as ‘passionate.’”
Beard said his club members all have or are planning a “pilgrimage” to Arrowhead Stadium, the team’s home turf where the fans are rabid and the sound can be deafening.
“I attended the first game ever played at Arrowhead in 1972. It was a pre-season game between the Chiefs and the Cardinals. They called it the Governor’s Cup game then. I was so impressed with that stadium,” he said.
The St. Louis Chiefs may have a rowdy side on game day, but on Nov. 10, they displayed their soft side when they — in cooperation with the Make-A-Wish Foundation — gave a 9-year old boy from Eldon, Missouri, the most thrilling news of his life. Make-A-Wish learned that Evan (whose last name is withheld for confidentiality reasons) was battling a brain tumor. The foundation decided to arrange for Evan, a Chiefs’ fan, to attend a Chiefs game at Arrowhead and meet star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, his favorite player. Part of the process, once arrangements are made secretly, is to inform the child that the foundation has a special event planned for him or her. It is called a “reveal.”
“Make-A-Wish was looking for the most appropriate spot to do the reveal. They decided the best place would be somewhere Evan could be surrounded by Chiefs fans, and word got around that that’s Weber’s Front Row,” Beard said.The club presented Evan with Chiefs merchandise, along with a certificate making him an official St. Louis Chief and the news that he’ll be attending the Dec. 29 game. The club has established a website and Facebook page. Brian Belmear created the site with help from sports writer Jeremy Housewright and football historian Michael McCambridge of Sports Illustrated. Learn more at www.stlchiefs.org or www.facebook.com/stlchiefs.