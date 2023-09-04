The Saint Louis Chamber Chorus’ 68th season, “A Choral Atlas,” will give audiences a musical tour around the globe, highlighting the creativity of composers from both the Old and New Worlds. All performances are at 3 p.m.
A choral tour around the Baltic region, “The Baltic States” will be performed at Second Baptist Church, 9030 Clayton Road, on Oct. 1.
The energy of the New World exerted upon Spanish colonists can be heard in “Mexico” at St. Cecelia Catholic Church, 5418 Louisiana Ave., on Nov. 5.
Hear the Christmas story through this new centerpiece for the chorus’ holiday program in “The Holy Land,” at Second Presbyterian Church, 4501 Westminster Place, on Dec. 17.
Celebrate the grandeur of the empire that cultivated architecture and music, including geniuses such as Mozart, Haydn and Johann Strauss, in “The Austro-Hungarian Empire” at Shrine of St. Joseph, 1220 N. 12th Street, on Feb. 18, 2024.
Hear four odes expressing the competing tensions found in the tragedy “Antigone” by Sophocles in “The Glory That Was Greece” at Washington University’s Graham Chapel, 6475 Forsyth Blvd., on April 7, 2024.
Finally, the season concludes by celebrating not individual nations, but the universality of mankind, with the St. Louis debut of a piece commissioned by the United Nations at John Burroughs School, 755 S. Price Road, on May 26, 2024.
To learn more about The Saint Louis Chamber Chorus’ 68th season or purchase tickets, visit chamberchorus.org.