The Greater St. Louis Book Fair will return for its 71st year, following a two-year pause during the pandemic. Catch up on reading Aug. 12-15 at the Kennedy Recreation Complex, 6050 Wells Road, across the street from Suson Park.
Volunteers are needed Thursday, Aug. 12, through Sunday, Aug. 15. Morning and afternoon shifts are available. Individuals as well as groups are encouraged to participate. All ages 12 and up are welcome.
To volunteer at the book fair, email volunteers@stlbookfair.org or visit www.stlouisbookfair.org.