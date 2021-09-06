The St. Louis Black Repertory Company announces its 45th anniversary season with in-person performances beginning in September at the Edison Theatre on the campus of Washington University. The new season features both well-established and new Black voices.
The season opens Sept. 8 with “Sweat,” a Pulitzer-Prize winning drama fitting for the current times. “Sweat” runs to Sept. 26 at the Edison Theatre at Washington University.
Running Jan. 12-30, 2022, at the Edison Theatre at Washington University, is “Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea,” exploring one young man’s present-day heroic quest.
The season continues Feb. 9-27, at the Hotchner Studio Theatre at Washington University with “Fireflies,” a telling of the complexities of love and color, and “Behind the Sheet,” March 16 to April 3, at the Berges Theatre at COCA, revealing the untold story behind the sacrifices made for a significant medical breakthrough.
The season closes with “Jitney,” August Wilson’s powerful look at one community’s unwavering determination and connection. “Jitney” runs May 11-29, at the Edison Theatre at Washington University. Each production will include post-show talk backs and intergenerational matinees.
“As we all pick up the pieces of our life in our community, we wanted to include a range of plays that explore how people define their self-worth and cope with society’s view,” said Ron Himes, founder and producing director of The Black Rep. “With each of our five productions this season we’ll ask our audience to join us to explore their own identity and place. And, I personally can’t wait to see everyone.”