St. Louis author, geriatric specialist and pharmacist Hedva Barenholtz Levy has published a go-to guide for healthy aging titled, “Maybe It’s Your Medications.”
An estimated 19 million adults age 65 and older take five or more medications daily, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Levy’s book, which will be available beginning July 25, aims to serve as a guide about safe prescription and non-prescription drug use, as well as a way to empower people to ask the right questions and improve their quality of life.
Organized by sections, the book is a resource for those who want to be better informed about the medications they are taking, and how to use medications safely on the journey to healthy aging.
“Maybe It’s Your Medication” is available for preorder at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indiebound and Bookshop.org. A book signing with the author is scheduled for Aug. 20, at Barnes & Noble in the Ladue Crossing Shopping Center, 8871 Ladue Road.