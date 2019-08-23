In the rich, fertile region of the Meramec Highlands along I-44 is St. James Winery. Opened in 1970, the winery re-established grapes grown by the region’s historical wineries in the 1800s.
St. James Winery has expanded to become the fifth largest winery east of the Rocky Mountains and is consistently among the top five most awarded wineries in the country.
The winery offers many distinctive wines — red or white, fruit, seasonal wines, rosè and sparkling wines, specialty wines and a vintage collection.
The winery offers free tours daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Complimentary tastings are offered Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.stjameswinery.com.