Discover the Ozarks’ best in St. James, Missouri. With four wineries, several shopping experiences, stunning natural scenery and lots of local eateries, there’s something for everyone in St. James.
At Maramec Spring Park, fish for trout, explore the water or learn about the park’s deep history. Complete a day outdoors with the Forest City Mountain Bike Trail, a 9.2-mile, lightly-trafficked loop for all skill levels.
If wine is your thing, St. James has you covered! Visit the town’s four wineries including St. James Winery, located in the rich, fertile region of the Meramec Highlands along I-44.
Opened in 1970, the winery re-established grapes grown by the region’s historical wineries in the 1800s. St. James Winery is the fifth largest winery east of the Rocky Mountains and is consistently among the top five most awarded wineries in the country.
The winery offers many distinctive wines — red or white, fruit, seasonal wines, rosè and sparkling wines, specialty wines and a vintage collection. Taste a flight of five wines for just $5!
Check out the St. James Sip n’ Savor, an event held annually since 2009. With over 45 wineries and breweries participating, it might just be the best mini-vacation of the year. In addition to food and drink from the area’s finest, vendors and live music make the Sip n’ Savor an event not to be missed. Buy tickets and learn more about St. James at stjameschamber.net.
Cap off a day outside with a visit to the nearby family-owned Edg-Clif Vineyard, Winery & Brewery. The sustainable farmed vineyard has been active since 1926. In addition to tastings on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Edg-Clif offers free live music by local singers every Saturday, May through October.
Those planning for multiple trips may want to join the Hand Picked Wine Club, which grants access to special year-round events like the Summer Wine Fiesta, the Fall Harvest Celebration, the Spooktacular Halloween event and the Winter Holiday Party.
During nice weather, bring a picnic basket to enjoy the afternoon in beautiful country surroundings or enjoy a meal on the outdoor pavilion with plenty of room for children to play.
For those wanting to enjoy the rolling hills and steep stone bluffs for more than an afternoon, consider a stay at one of Edg-Clif’s affordable and historic cottages. Romantic and rustic, these century-old houses have it all — coziness, privacy and beautiful views.
Feeling fizzy? In addition to wine, St. James offers a fantastic brewing scene and there’s no place better for creative craft beers than at the Public House Brewery. Visit the taproom at 551 State Route B for tasty favorites like chicken fingers, burgers and salads, or mix it up with fried gnocchi, pork egg rolls or a freshly-baked brick oven-style pizza.
Pair your meal with a seasonal beer or try one of Public House Brewery’s year-round favorites like Cream Ale, Dry Fly IPA or Revelation Dry Stout. Enjoy your meal inside or outside, or get curbside pickup and take the party on the road. Don’t forget to bring home a few cans as a souvenir!
Public House Brewery’s St. James taproom is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
To learn more or view the Public House Brewery menu, visit www.publichousebrewery.com.