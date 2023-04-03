Founded by the Carmelite Sisters of the Divine Heart of Jesus, St. Agnes Home is a licensed, intermediate care, assisted living home.
Located at 10341 Manchester Road in Kirkwood, St. Agnes Home provides a place for the elderly under the loving and gentle care of the Carmelite Sisters and their dedicated staff. St. Agnes provides this care in peace and comfort, under the same roof as the blessed sacrament. When seniors choose St. Agnes Home, they become part of the Carmelite family.
Started in 1934, St. Agnes Home provides 24-hour nursing oversight, three meals a day, medication administration, weekly housekeeping and laundry, and a continuum of care to meet the changing needs of its residents.
St. Agnes’ emphasis on the spiritual makes it unique among assisted living facilities in St. Louis. The home provides daily Catholic Mass and ongoing opportunities for confession, adoration and devotions.
“We are a vibrantly Catholic home that strives to support residents in their desire to live out their Catholic faith until they are called to their final home,” according to the Carmelite Sisters of the Divine Heart of Jesus. “Our goal at St. Agnes Home is to “see, serve and love God in all.”
St. Agnes is very proud to have a large number of its staff who have a long tenure at the home.
“Our staff members are committed to providing the loving care evidenced by the Carmelite Sisters of the Divine Heart of Jesus. When residents offer their own testimonial to potential residents, it brings me joy and is reaffirming,” said Joanne Giljum, Director of Community Outreach for St. Agnes Home.
St. Agnes Home resident Helen Petrillo said she enjoys the food, the beautiful church music from the sisters and the good entertainment. She also advocates for the home at each opportunity.
“Whenever I’m giving tours or showing potential residents around, she always tells them, ‘You’ll love it here like I do,’” Giljum said.
10341 Manchester Rd. | Kirkwood | 314-965-7616 | www.stagneshome.com