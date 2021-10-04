This November, internal medicine physician Hilary McParlane, D.O., celebrates one year at SSM Health Medical Group’s Webster Groves location, 8670 Big Bend Blvd., Suite A.
Dr. McParlane is a board-eligible internal medicine physician. She graduated medical school from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and completed her residency at Saint Louis University.
Dr. McParlane is interested in using healthy lifestyle practices to prevent and treat diseases, including hypertension, diabetes, obesity and mental health.
She is also interested in incorporating osteopathic medicine by using manual techniques to treat pain, focusing primarily on muscular neck and back pain.
“I am passionate about working with patients to attain healthy lifestyles for physical and mental wellness,” said Dr. McParlane. “Not only do I practice up-to-date and evidence-based medicine, but I also incorporate holistic osteopathic medical therapies.
“By listening carefully to my patients, I am better able to understand their concerns and unique circumstances, then create an individualized treatment plan to help them achieve realistic health goals and improve their quality of life,” she continued.
8670 Big Bend Blvd., Suite A
Webster Groves • 314-447-1900