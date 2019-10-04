SSM Health Medical Group, located on the campus of SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, has added gastroenterologist Courtney Cockerell, D.O., to its staff.
Dr. Cockerell treats patients 18 years of age and older. She is a board certified gastroenterology physician and has medical interests in gastrointestinal disorders and general gastroenterology. She is a member of the American College of Physicians, American College of Gastroenterology and the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.
“I chose gastroenterology because it offers the best of both worlds: continuity of care for patients with chronic conditions, as well as the procedural diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of GI issues, all the while building strong relationships with my patients educating and empowering them along the way to a better quality of life,” said Dr. Cockerell.
SSM Health Medical Group continues to expand its exceptional health care services to those who live and work in Fenton, Crestwood, Webster Groves, Valley Park and surrounding areas. The practice is well supported by a strong network of additional medical specialists for patients who need additional referrals for other health care conditions.
The practice is fully electronic with electronic records and MyChart. Physicians use this technology to better connect with specialists, patients and to better manage patients’ needs.
1011 Bowles Ave., Suite 425 Fenton • 636-496-5030