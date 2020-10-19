The SSM Health Medical Group has announced that it is expanding at its Kirkwood location, 816 S. Kirkwood Road, Suite 100, with the addition of Dr. Katherine Shepard.
Dr. Shepard is a board-eligible OB/GYN. She graduated medical school from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and completed her residency at Mercy Hospital St. Louis. Dr. Shepard treats patients ages 14 and older and is a member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
“I initially pursued a career in chemical engineering where I focused on diagnosing and resolving problems with equipment,” Dr. Shepard said. “In time, my interests expanded, and I began to apply what I learned to medicine. This background of critical thinking has significantly impacted my approach as an OB/GYN.”
Dr. Shepard said she works with patients to help them receive the best possible care through clear communication and education. The practice is fully electronic with electronic records and MyChart. Patients can ask questions, see test results and request appointments. We use this technology to better connect with specialists, patients and to better manage patients’ needs.
SSM Health Medical Group expanded its exceptional health care services to individuals who live and work in Kirkwood and surrounding areas. It is also well-supported by a strong network of medical specialists for patients who need referrals.
SSMHealth Medical Group
816 S. Kirkwood Road, Suite 100
Kirkwood • 314-686-4990