The SSM Health Medical Group’s Webster Groves location welcomes Hilary McParlane, D.O., to its Webster Groves location at 8670 Big Bend Blvd., Suite A. Dr. McParlane will join SSM Health Medical Group in November.
Dr. McParlane is a board-eligible internal medicine physician. She graduated medical school from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and completed her residency at Saint Louis University. She is a member of the American College of Physicians and treats patients 18 years and older.
Dr. McParlane is interested in using healthy lifestyle practices to prevent and treat diseases, including hypertension, diabetes, obesity and mental health. She is also interested in incorporating osteopathic medicine by using manual techniques to treat pain, focusing primarily on muscular neck and back pain.
“I am passionate about working with patients to attain healthy lifestyles for physical and mental wellness. Not only do I practice up-to-date and evidence-based medicine, but I also incorporate holistic osteopathic medical therapies,” Dr. McParlane said. “By listening carefully to my patients, I am better able to understand their concerns and unique circumstances, then create an individualized treatment plan to help them achieve realistic health goals and improve their quality of life.”
SSMHealth Medical Group
8670 Big Bend Blvd., Suite A
Webster Groves • 314-447-1900