SSM Health Medical Group welcomes Andrew Kichura, M.D., to its practice, located across from SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital on Bellevue Avenue in St. Louis.
Dr. Kichura, a cardiologist, treats patients 18 years of age and older. He is a board certified cardiologist with medical interests in heart failure, valvular heart disease and echocardiography. He is a member of the American College of Cardiology, the Heart Failure Society of America and the American College of Physicians.
“As a practitioner of cardiovascular disease, I strive to improve upon the overall health and quality of life of all patients that I have the privilege of caring for. I aim to listen with compassion, effectively communicate, and meet the needs of our medical community,” said Dr. Kichura.
SSM Health Medical Group continues to expand its exceptional health care services to those who live and work in Richmond Heights, Clayton, Ladue and surrounding areas. The practice is well supported by a strong network of additional medical specialists for patients who need referrals for other health care conditions.
The practice is fully electronic with electronic records and MyChart. Patients can ask questions, see test results and request appointments. The physicians use this technology to better connect with specialists, patients and to better manage patients’ needs.
1027 Bellevue Ave., Suite 200, St. Louis • 314-645-6450