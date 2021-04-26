Feel right at home while exploring a new city in Springfield, Missouri.
Enjoy life’s simple pleasures from the beauty of the Ozarks to spending time with loved ones. With an abundance of parks, trails, rivers and streams in the area, it’s no wonder Springfield is considered the Gateway to the Great Outdoors.
The Springfield-Greene County parks system features over 90 unique parks including amenities like playgrounds, a farm, tennis courts, an ice arena and more. Rent a canoe and explore the water, enjoy dozens of public gardens and a botanical center, and visit a free butterfly house. Trek a trail, explore wooded hills or try your hand at golf, archery or dozens of other outdoor activities.
Whether you’re interested in local history or national events, learn about the past that shaped our nation at Springfield’s historical sites. Check out Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield, where the second major battle of the Civil War took place, or visit one of many museums to explore the past.
Switch gears and check out Springfield’s art scene, which boasts dazzling Broadway shows and a talented local artist community. The city is full of small theaters and large performance centers featuring shows of all types. Plan the perfect evening with a movie, concert, opera, play, comedian or other production.
Complete the evening with a delicious meal at one of Springfield’s classy eateries. You’ll find breweries and wineries with handcrafted drinks, a dueling piano bar, vibrant nightlife and delicious food at every turn.
Springfield is family friendly, too! Get the kids outdoors at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park to explore agriculture and animals or visit the Itty Bitty City and Discovery Center for educational, hands-on play.
Teens and tweens will love family game night with classic arcade games at 1984 Arcade, or mix it up with modern games at Andy B’s Restaurant and Entertainment or Springfield’s Incredible Pizza Company. A wild animal safari or a tour through the Dickerson Park Zoo will satisfy even the most adventurous kids.
The city of Springfield is offering springtime visitors a perk and the first 3,000 participants get a free night’s stay. Take a trip to Springfield between April 1 and June 27, visit at least three participating attractions, three participating food and drink establishments, and stay at least two nights in a participating hotel, and get one night free. To learn more or a plan a trip, visit www.springfieldmo.org.