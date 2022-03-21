Entries into Webster Arts’ “Spring Forward” public art project are now on display through March 26 on the grounds of Eden Theological Seminary, 475 E. Lockwood Ave. The Spring Forward project was open to families, individuals, businesses and community organizations to create spring-themed art on differently shaped plywood canvases. Titled “Spring Rain = Fresh New Start,” the above entry from Connie and Maggie Heavey is based on the song “Singing In The Rain” by Arthur Freed and Nacio Herb Brown. Many of the pieces on display are for sale.