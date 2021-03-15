Just as the clocks are about to jump ahead an hour, ushering in a season of bright colors often accompanied by a renewed sense of hope, so does the Spring Forward community art display in Webster Groves.
Greeting passers-by on the grounds of Eden Seminary at the corner of East Lockwood and Bompart avenues are 40 pieces of 2-foot by 3-foot plywood trapezoids that have been turned into works of art by Webster Groves community members of all ages. More than a dozen of the submissions came from children, the youngest being four years old.
“One of my goals in doing this was to show that you don’t have to be a professional artist to create something cool or unique,” said Jenny Donaldson, the new executive director of Webster Arts, which put out the call for the artwork in conjunction with the Webster Arts Commission and the Webster/Shrewsbury/Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce.
“I think you can have an amazing piece by a professional artist and a piece of work by a kid right next to each other and it works,” added Donaldson, who is a former art teacher with two children of her own. “Everybody is creative and has something to offer, and this gives them a platform.”
Donaldson also wanted to encourage people to create a physical piece of artwork after a year of living mostly online.
“We are doing virtual exhibits at Webster Arts, which is great, but everybody is ‘Zoomed out,’” she said. “We kept thinking, ‘What can we do that’s COVID safe, but also gives people something to do?’”
That’s when Donaldson and the Webster Arts board members came up with the idea of the pre-cut plywood trapezoids, which vary in size and angle enough to keep things interesting, but also gives the display some consistency. The official theme “Spring Forward” led to other common threads among the artwork including flowers and animals, new beginnings, hope and love.
“It’s been a really hard year, and some of the artists really tried to make something inspirational,” Donaldson said. “Many of them have messages encouraging love and hope, and I think we just need something to be happy about.”
Colorful rays shoot from a heart shape in the center of one while small flower pots spring forth on top of another. Others depict signs of spring including butterflies, birds nesting, April showers and May flowers. Still others have detailed paintings of family pets, while others are abstract. One features photos of historical figures and another is solely constructed of Popsicle sticks — all colorful and unique.
Affixed to wooden posts, the brightly-colored artwork and decorated boards, are catching the attention of those walking and driving along Lockwood and Bompart.
“It’s hard to walk by the art and not smile,” Donaldson said. “It really brightens up the space for the community.”
Inspiring Young Artists
In addition to fostering creativity among adult artists, the Spring Forward exhibit is also about inspiring the younger generation of artists.
“Kids feel important that their work is worthy of being displayed alongside that of a professional,” Donaldson said.
Jamie Backowski, whose 11-year-old daughter teamed up with a friend to create one of the pieces for the exhibit, can vouch for that.
“Grace is very excited that their artwork is on display among professionals, and she’s encouraged to make more art because it was fun,” Backowski said.
Matt Helms said the same is true for his 11-year-old daughter, Lily.
“Lily and Grace had an absolute blast doing this together,” he said. “Lily enjoyed creating an abstract piece, which she had not done before. She also learned that there are many ways to be creative, and that you can be any age to participate in something — whether you are a professional or not.”
The pair of friends got an extra boost of confidence after learning their creation garnered an award in the children’s category.
“It feels really good to be one of the winners — I’m honestly surprised that we were,” Grace Backowski said.
Professional artist Jennifer Hahn, who took part in the exhibit alongside her 14-year-old daughter Addie, said she was excited the invitation was open to artists of all ages.
“I think displaying the work of young artists alongside more practiced artists validates their budding talent and encourages them to share their finished pieces,” Hahn said, adding it also helps them grow that talent. “Addie is skillful at drawing and spends hours creating digital art. Painting and drawing on the plywood shapes for this installation was a new process for her and she learned a lot about materials and how to problem solve.”
Addie’s board included a drawing of a young gardener in rain boots against a dark green backdrop, while her mom’s was a dimensional vignette with pots and seeds affixed on the board atop a painted garden plan.
“The ‘Spring Forward’ theme made both of us immediately think of gardening,” said Jennifer Hahn, whose piece took the “Most Creative” award. “Addie often helps me with planting and garden chores. I think gardening is a low-stakes lesson in hope and sorrow every year. We can plan and dream while the garden is dormant, be surprised by and celebrate what grows, and then be sad when everything dies again ... for a while, until we feel like planning and dreaming again.”
Hahn said she and her daughter both enjoy seeing their art on display alongside so many inspiring pieces.
“The installation is a bright spot along Lockwood as we wait for the grass and flowers to return,” she said.
The Spring Forward exhibit will be on display at the corner of East Lockwood and Bompart avenues through March 25.
Winners
The Webster Arts Commission was responsible for selecting the winners.
Adults/Families
• Best of Show: John Langholz
• Most Creative: Jennifer Hahn
• Honorable Mentions: Den Smith, Carolyn Lewis, Debbie Dirckx-Norris and the Linhares family
Children’s Awards
• Charlotte Lee
• Lily Helms and Grace Backowski