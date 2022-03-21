Do you need to do some spring cleaning but want to send things to people in need rather than the landfill? Maybe there are items to donate, electronics that need to be recycled or documents that need to be shredded.
The Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber will host its first drive-thru “Spring Clean” for the community on Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Kirkwood High School, 801 W. Essex Ave.
Visitors to the free event may drop off a host of items including computers, mobile devices, TVs, furniture, bed rail and mattresses, tables, chairs, pots and pans, couches and much more. There will also be secure paper shredding hosted by the File Room and art activities for kids.