The Webster Winter Challenge, which is Feb. 4-8 at Roberts Gymnasium, features four defending district girls basketball champions, two Final Four squads in Incarnate Word Academy in Class 4 and Parkway Central in Class 5. and one defending state champion in Incarnate Word.
The eight-team prestigious tournament also features host Webster Groves, St. Joseph’s Academy, Ladue, Cor Jesu Academy, Troy, and Columbia Rock Bridge. The four district champions were Incarnate Word in Class 4 and Parkway Central, Cor Jesu and Rock Bridge in Class 5.
Incarnate Word, the two-time defending Webster Winter Challenge champions, and Rock Bridge are currently top-ranked in Class 4 and 5 state rankings, respectively. Rock Bridge is seeded first in this year’s tournament.
The championship game will be at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, with the third-place contest at 3 p.m. The semifinals will be at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.
Webster Groves opens against Ladue at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4. The other first-round game on Feb. 4 pits Rock Bridge versus Cor Jesu at 6 p.m. The other first-round games will be on Feb. 5, with Incarnate Word facing Troy at 6 p.m. and Parkway Central battling St. Joseph’s at 7:30 p.m.