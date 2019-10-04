Kirkwood Football
Kirkwood senior wide receiver Jay Maclin’s football season began on Sept. 27 against Pattonville.
Missouri-bound Maclin, who missed the first month of the season with a right foot injury, caught five passes for 112 yards in helping the Pioneers smoke Pattonville, 38-17, at Lyons Stadium.
Kirkwood (3-2), which held a 14-10 halftime lead, scored 24 points in the third quarter to pull away for its second straight win.
Junior quarterback Kannon Nesslage completed 13 of 21 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns — 22 yards to junior wide receiver William Lee, three yards to senior tight end Kane Adelmann and 18 yards to junior wide receiver Cole Johnson.
Kirkwood plays at Ritenour (1-4) at 1 p.m. on Oct. 5.
Field Hockey
In the annual rivalry game, Webster Groves prevailed with a 2-1 victory over host Kirkwood on Oct. 1.
Grace Lock scored both goals for Webster Groves (4-8), including the game-winner in the second half with no time left on the clock. Maya Broshears assisted on both of Lock’s goals.
Kirkwood’s goal came in the first half from Ava Losse. Mary Wicker assisted on Losse’s tally for the Pioneers (2-11-1).