Football
Kirkwood and Webster Groves will play another week, with mercy rule victories in the state high school football playoffs on Nov. 1.
Kirkwood pounded Northwest Cedar Hill 54-7 in the Class 6 District 3 quarterfinals at Lyons Stadium. Webster Groves ripped Ritenour 49-6 in the Class 5 District 3 quarterfinals at Moss Field.
Kirkwood 54 – Northwest 7
The Pioneers’ usual suspects led to the lopsided victory.
Junior quarterback Kannon Nesslage completed nine of 12 passes for 182 yards, four touchdowns had one interception. Junior wide receiver William Lee caught three passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns of nine and 48 yards. Senior wide receiver Jay Maclin had two catches for 68 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown pass. Junior wide receiver Cole Johnson added an eight-yard touchdown catch.
Junior wide receiver Jaylen Phipps returned a kickoff for a 75-yard touchdown. Senior running back Cameron Macon scored on an eight-yard run. Junior running backs Ryland Irvin and Nate Jones scored touchdowns on runs of four and one yard, respectively. Senior placekicker David Bregande converted six of eight extra points.
Next up, Kirkwood (6-3) plays at top-seeded Joplin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.
Webster Groves 49 – Ritenour 6
The Statesmen (5-4) defeated Ritenour for the second time this season. They outscored the Huskies by a 97-13 margin, including 48-7 on Sept. 27, at the same venue.
Senior running back Kameron Yancey scored four touchdowns three different ways. He produced two rushing touchdowns of four and 17 yards. He caught a four-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Enrique Quinones and returned a punt 52 yards for his other score.
Quinones and senior wide receiver Jacobie Banks collaborated for a 28-yard touchdown pass. Senior running back Maurion Clemons rushed for a 12-yard touchdown while sophomore backup quarterback James Jones ran 45 yards for a touchdown. Senior placekicker Preston Haney converted all seven extra points.
Webster Groves plays at top-seeded Chaminade in the district semifinals at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.