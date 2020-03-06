Boys Basketball - Second-seeded Webster Groves will play top-seeded Chaminade for the Class 5 District 4 championship at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at the Danis Fieldhouse on the campus of St. Louis University High School. The Statesmen will advance to their seventh straight district final.
Webster Groves led wire-to-wire to defeat SLUH, 41-29, in the semifinals on March 3 and improve its record to 20-7. Senior guard Jacobie Banks scored a game high 12 points while sophomore point guard Matt Enright, junior forward Luke Maupin, and junior guard Anthony Phiffer contributed eight points each for the Statesmen, winner of eight of their last nine games.
The 6-foot-4 Maupin finished with 15 rebounds. Banks also had two assists, three steals and one blocked shot.
Chaminade (19-6) routed Kirkwood, 60-41, in the other semifinal. Junior guard Jaylen Phipps led the Pioneers (12-15) with 12 points.
Girls Basketball - Top-seeded Kirkwood and Webster Groves were scheduled to square off in the three-team Class 5 District 4 at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at SLUH.
The rivalry rematch was set up when Webster Groves (18-9) knocked off Nerinx Hall, 46-39, in the semifinals on March 3 at SLUH to extend its winning streak to five games. Kirkwood (21-4), which defeated the Statesmen, 51-39, on Dec. 20, received the bye.
Webster Groves, 2-1 against Nerinx Hall this season, pulled away in the fourth quarter by outscoring Nerinx Hall, 21-13, and avenging a district final loss to the Markers last season. Senior guard Courtney Lumpkins and junior guard Gabriela Moore led the Statesmen with 13 points apiece while sophomore guard Ellie Paloucek led the 14-1 spurt in the fourth quarter with a trio of steals.
Junior forward Mackensie Duff led the way for Nerinx Hall (18-9) with 17 points and six rebounds. Senior guard Lyndsey Heckel added 12 points. Heckel finished her four-year varsity career with 1,131 points. Duff’s output against the Statesmen helped her surpass the 1,000-point plateau.