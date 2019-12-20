If winning the Lindbergh Invitational means anything, then the Webster Groves High School’s girls swimming and diving team will be a force this winter.
Webster Groves captured the Lindbergh Invitational on Dec. 14 with 511 points, 92 more than runner-up Parkway South. The Statesmen won six of the 12 events at the nine-team competition.
The Statesmen won two relays in the 200-yard medley (one minute, 52.95 seconds) and 400 freestyle (3:45.25). Larissa Stiber won the diving event (284.80). The other winners were Parker Hagemann in the 50 freestyle (24.62), Lili Gregov in the 100 freestyle (55.45) and Chloe Hagemann in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.14).
Boys Basketball
Mark Decker, Kirkwood’s first-year boys coach, won his first game as coach with a 64-53 victory over host Pattonville on Dec. 13 at the David Holley Assembly Hall.
A 21-10 outburst in the second quarter led to the double-digit win for Kirkwood (1-1). The Pioneers had four players score in double figures. Landon Evans and Jackson Fortner scored 17 points apiece while Kannon Nesslage contributed 15 points and Jaylen Phipps added 11 points.
Evans delivered seven field goals in 10 attempts while Nesslage hit six of nine from the field.
Kirkwood travels to play rival Webster Groves at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Roberts Gymnasium.
Girls Basketball
Kirkwood enters the game against Webster Groves at 6 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Roberts Gymnasium with a 4-1 record and a four-game winning streak.
Kirkwood edged host Ladue, 40-38, on Dec. 13. The Pioneers trailed, 14-4, after the first quarter, and 29-18, through three quarters. A 22-9 uprising in the final eight minutes led to the come-back win.