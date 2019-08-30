Webster Groves High School’s hiring of three new head coaches became official during the district’s school board meeting on Aug. 26.
Matt Hearty was selected as the next girls soccer coach while Rita Hunt became the girls lacrosse coach and David Wiggins was chosen to lead the baseball program.
Hearty and Wiggins graduated from Webster Groves in 2008 and 2004, respectively. They also were assistant coaches for the Statesmen in recent years. Hearty was an assistant coach for both the boys and girls soccer programs for the last six seasons while Wiggins was an assistant in baseball for the past two campaigns.
Hearty and Wiggins also gained experience coaching select teams - Hearty at Scott Gallagher and Lou Fusz at different times in the last three years while Wiggins at the Recruits Baseball Club and as an instructor for the Practice Factory for the previous seven years.
Hunt spent the last 14 years as an assistant girls lacrosse coach at Parkway South and the previous two campaigns for Lou Fusz Athletic Lacrosse.