Kirkwood Girls Basketball
Kirkwood High School’s 20th victory of the girls basketball season was a nail-biter.
The Pioneers pulled out a 51-50 victory over host Parkway North on Feb. 14 to avoid a heartbreaking loss on Valentine’s Day.
Kirkwood overcame a 31-19 halftime deficit and 34-19 early in the third quarter, and the Pioneers outscored the Vikings 20-10 in the third quarter to whittle the deficit to 41-39.
Kirkwood senior guard Natalie Bruns canned two free throws with 12 seconds remaining in regulation to secure the win.
Bruns finished with 21 points, one fewer than senior guard Rylee Mulvaney. Bruns and Mulvaney also corralled nine rebounds each. Bruns added three assists, two steals and two blocks to her totals.
Mulvaney converted eight of 14 shots, including four of eight from the three-point line. Bruns was eight of 18 from the field, including two of five beyond the three-point line.
Kirkwood (20-3), which has won 20 or more games for the past seven seasons, next plays at Hazelwood Central at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21.