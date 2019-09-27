Webster Football
A crowd of players and fans surrounded the Statesmen on the Moss Field turf to celebrate a 41-20 victory over Pattonville on Sept. 20. The win snapped a 15-game losing streak that dates back to the 2017 season.
Statesmen quarterback Enrique Quinones was involved in three touchdowns — a seven-yard run and two thrown, one for 45 yards to senior running back Jerqon Conners and the other for 68 yards to speedy senior wide receiver Jacobie Banks.
Banks also scored on a 57-yard run. Senior running back Kameron Yancey had a one-yard touchdown plunge to open the scoring.
Webster Groves totaled 486 yards (281 passing, 205 rushing). Quinones completed 10 of 17 passes for 281 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Banks caught four of his passes for 137 yards.
Webster Groves faces Ritenour (1-3) at 7 p.m. on Sept. 27 at Moss Field. The 2009 Class 5 state championship squad will be honored at halftime. The “Miracle at Moss” playoff win over Chaminade was one of the highlights of that season.
Kirkwood Football
The Pioneers snapped a two-game skid to improve to 2-2 against Rockwood Summit on Sept. 20.
Kirkwood, which totaled 449 yards (287 passing, 162 rushing), scored 15 points in the third quarter to rally from a 13-12 halftime deficit. Junior quarterback Kannon Nesslage tossed three touchdown passes to bring his season total to 15. He was 18 of 36 for 287 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.
Senior placekicker David Bregande kicked a 27-yard field goal and defense recorded a safety.
Kirkwood hosts Pattonville at 7 p.m. on Sept. 27 at Lyons Stadium.